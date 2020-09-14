Rhea Drug Bust: NCB confirms that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta's names have cropped up

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, had taken the names of leading Bollywood actors - Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh - over alleged drug use, claimed a media report on Friday.

While the rumours were initially denied, Deputy Director of NCB, KPS Malhotra has admitted that the aforementioned names did surface during the investigation.

Malhotra said, "There has been an issue that whether the names of Sara, Simone and Rakul surfaced during investigation. The answer to that is yes. The media had been asking question that whether NCB has prepared a list of 25 Bollywood personalities. The answer to that is No."

Talking about the list, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra had earlier said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood."