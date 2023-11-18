Revenue Department's Monthly Review Meeting Highlights Achievements And Future Goals

Konkan Divisional Revenue Commissioner Dr Mahendra Kalyankar | File

In a comprehensive monthly review meeting chaired by Upper Chief Secretary Rajagopal Deora, the Revenue Department scrutinized the implementation of various schemes, activities, and development works. The meeting saw the presence of key officials, including Konkan Divisional Revenue Commissioner Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, collectors from Mumbai Suburb, Mumbai City, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri, along with other officers and employees.

The meeting addressed the current status of development projects and discussed the special planning for future initiatives. Essential guidance was provided to ensure the effective execution of these plans.

As part of the gathering, the renovated hall on the first floor of Konkan Bhawan, presided over by Upper Chief Secretary Dr Rajagopal Deora, was inaugurated. Dr Deora also inaugurated the website www.divcomkonkan.in, a brainchild of Konkan Commissioner Dr Mahendra Kalyankar. The website provides comprehensive information, including the department's history, the geographical location of the Konkan Division, e-tender circulars, news sheets, and government decisions and notifications from 2015 to 2017.

Furthermore, the website includes photographs of the Revenue Department, contact numbers for the Divisional Commissioner Office, Collector Offices, and the entire Revenue Department. It also features information about tourism in the Konkan region.

Dr Rajagopal Deora encouraged citizens to visit the website and take advantage of the various services offered by the Revenue Department. The meeting concluded with a commitment to continuous improvement and efficient service delivery.

For more detailed information, citizens are urged to explore the newly inaugurated website and stay informed about the ongoing and upcoming initiatives of the Revenue Department in the Konkan region.

