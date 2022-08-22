Restoring glory: Maharashtra govt to conserve three ancient temples

Khandoba temple, Jejuri | File

The Maharashtra government has decided to restore the glory of three of its ancient temples – Khandoba (Satara) in Aurangabad; Dhootpapeshwar (Rajapur) in Ratnagiri; and Bhagwan Purshottam (Purushottam Puri) in Beed. The project will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and will mainly include restoration, upgradation, and conservation, along with the development of temple precincts.

While the estimated cost of Khandoba temple restoration is Rs 7.42 crore, Rs 5.87 crore will be spent on Bhagwan Purushottam temple, and Rs 11.21 crore on Dhutpapeshwar temple.

The project was first proposed by the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government for eight ancient temples. However, only three were selected. The Centre-led Archaeological Society of India (ASI), under whose jurisdiction five of the eight temples fall, had refused to grant permission to repair some of the main structures. The Free Press Journal had reported how the Centre-led department had impeded the Thackeray-government plan to boost religious tourism.

The MSRDC recently floated a tender for reputed and experienced bidders/contractors with valid experience with the ASI, the Government of India, or the state archaeology or state public works departments.

Registered/empaneled contractors with similar experience can submit bids by September 14. A pre-bid meeting has also been called for August 25 at the MSRDC’s Bandra office.