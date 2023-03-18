Resign as per tradition: Pawar to CM Shinde after court strictures

Ajit Pawar | File

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar reminded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the 'tradition' of government heads resigning following court's strictures against them. He was referring to the court's stay order on the CM's intervention in the Cooperative Department.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has passed strictures against Shinde's decision. Cooperative Department Minister Atul Save had given permission for recruitment in Chandrapur district cooperative bank on November 29, 2022. When a minister takes a decision then it is taken as treated as an order given by a quasi-judicial authority. However, Shinde stayed the process.

The bank challenged the CM's move before the HC's Nagpur bench. This matter was heard this week and the court passed strong strictures against Shinde. No minister, including the CM, has the right to intervene in matters like this, underlined the court.

Reacting to the remark, Pawar said, “This shows two things about the Shinde-Fadnavis government; one is lack of communication and second is the CM's carelessness in intervening on such issues.”

Citing instances of CMs AR Antulay and Shivajirao Patil who had resigned after court's strictures, Pawar said, “This is the tradition of Maharashtra where the CM follows the high standards. Shinde must keep this in mind.”