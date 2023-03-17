'Government vindictive towards Opposition': Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar | File

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Friday slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis, alleging that the dispensation is giving stay orders on works started by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Speaking during the special debate initiated by opposition members in assembly, he remarked that the government has a vindictive approach towards constituencies of opposition members.

“Governance is a constant process. We were also in the government but didn't oppose the good projects, neither we gave stay orders on works started by the then government. But the Shinde-Fadnavis government is having a vindictive approach towards constituencies of opposition members. This must be stopped and all the stay orders must be revoked,” demanded Pawar.

Proper procedure wasn't followed in Mumbai beautification programme, alleges Pawar

He charged that proper procedure wasn't followed in the Mumbai beautification programme. Asking to stop it until new BMC corporators are elected, he said, “People elect their representatives to get those works done which they feel are urgent. Why are we pushing so many projects when the BMC's (elected representatives') body is not functioning.”

Justifying his allegation, Pawar said advertisements for 500 works were released but when did the procedure for these projects completed? “We would like to know when the proposal was made, who moved files, when there was debate about it in the standing committee or general body. If we have not followed the process then why are we hurrying the projects? Are beautification projects that much important,” he asked.

The reply to Pawar's charges is expected on Monday. As the NCP leader's speech focused on the city, possibility was abuzz about the high-stakes BMC elections.