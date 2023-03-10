Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt insensitive towards farmers, alleges Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Slamming the Shinde-Fadnavis government over issues regarding farmers, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar called the government insensitive. He said that the approach of the State Government in handling the burning issues of farmers is not at all serious.

While opening a discussion on farmers, Pawar said, “Farmers are our feeders. But they are in trouble now. The issues like falling prices of produces are not handled properly by the government. Farmers are getting less price despite there is an international scope for the production.” Regarding the crop loan, Pawar said, “Nationalised banks are not giving loans to farmers. State Government is supposed to address the meeting of banks. But it has not taken such initiative. This is the reason farmers go to private lenders. Ultimately this resulted into the suicides of farmers."

While saying this, Pawar claimed that the number of farmers suicides was less during Uddhav Thackeray lead MVA government than current regime. Talking about crop insurance, Pawar demanded immediate intervention of the government. “There are various complaints about crop insurance. Insurance companies get funds from the government to compensate the farmers, bu the farmers are not benefitting. They defame farmers saying that the claims are fake,” said Pawar. Pawar said, “The cooperative minister says in public rallies that if farmers plan to start cooperative organisation then they should come up with a letter from the district BJP chief. He also says that if anyone needs membership of cooperative bank, then the person concerned should go to him directly. This is against the legacy of state's cooperative movement."