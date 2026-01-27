 Republic Day 2026: Sanitation Worker Hoists National Flag At Malad Police Station In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRepublic Day 2026: Sanitation Worker Hoists National Flag At Malad Police Station In Mumbai

Republic Day 2026: Sanitation Worker Hoists National Flag At Malad Police Station In Mumbai

In a heart-warming Republic Day gesture, Malad Police Station invited sanitation worker Anil Sauda to hoist the national flag. Initiated by Senior Inspector Dushyant Chavan, the act honoured dignity of labour and moved many present, symbolising true republican values.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
A sanitation worker hoists the national flag at Malad Police Station on Republic Day in a gesture honouring dignity of labour | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: In a heart-warming and inspiring gesture on the occasion of Republic Day, the Malad Police Station invited its sanitation worker, Anil Sauda, to hoist the national flag.

Message of dignity of labour

The initiative was taken by Senior Police Inspector Dushyant Chavan to convey, through action, the message of dignity of labour.

At a time when manual work often goes unrecognised, the police station chose to honour the contribution of a hardworking sanitation worker by giving him the ceremonial honour.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz Extortion Case
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Brahmaputra Tragedy: Boat Capsizes In Chenga, Women And Children Among Seven Missing
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹98,000 Lost In Fake Message Scam, Amount Refunded To Victim
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹98,000 Lost In Fake Message Scam, Amount Refunded To Victim

An emotional moment

Perhaps for the first time in his life, Sauda received such recognition. Overwhelmed by the respect shown to him, he and his wife became emotional. The tears of joy in their eyes reflected the true spirit and significance of Republic Day.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Republic Day 2026: Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, Indian Army Felicitate 25 Wounded Warriors In Mumbai
article-image

As Sauda and his wife shared their feelings, many present at the event were also moved to tears. The gesture served as a reminder that a nation can truly be called a republic only when every individual is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of the nature of their work.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz...
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹3 Crore Santacruz...
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Thane Murder: 23-Year-Old Cloth Trader Beaten To Death In Bhiwandi, 3 Relatives Booked For Murder
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹98,000 Lost In Fake Message Scam, Amount Refunded...
Mira-Bhayandar News: MBVV Cyber Police Recover ₹98,000 Lost In Fake Message Scam, Amount Refunded...
Mira-Bhayandar’s ‘Strange’ Flyover: 4-Lane Road Suddenly Shrinks To 2 Lanes As Video Goes...
Mira-Bhayandar’s ‘Strange’ Flyover: 4-Lane Road Suddenly Shrinks To 2 Lanes As Video Goes...
Thane MACT Awards Over ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Advocate And Tutor Injured In 2016 Vasind Road...
Thane MACT Awards Over ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Advocate And Tutor Injured In 2016 Vasind Road...