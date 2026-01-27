Republic Day 2026: Sanitation Worker Hoists National Flag At Malad Police Station In Mumbai

A sanitation worker hoists the national flag at Malad Police Station on Republic Day in a gesture honouring dignity of labour | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 27: In a heart-warming and inspiring gesture on the occasion of Republic Day, the Malad Police Station invited its sanitation worker, Anil Sauda, to hoist the national flag.

Message of dignity of labour

The initiative was taken by Senior Police Inspector Dushyant Chavan to convey, through action, the message of dignity of labour.

At a time when manual work often goes unrecognised, the police station chose to honour the contribution of a hardworking sanitation worker by giving him the ceremonial honour.

An emotional moment

Perhaps for the first time in his life, Sauda received such recognition. Overwhelmed by the respect shown to him, he and his wife became emotional. The tears of joy in their eyes reflected the true spirit and significance of Republic Day.

As Sauda and his wife shared their feelings, many present at the event were also moved to tears. The gesture served as a reminder that a nation can truly be called a republic only when every individual is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of the nature of their work.

