Reopen civic-run gardens, playground for public: SP corporator writes to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal

Samajwadi Party corporator from Agripada and Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh has written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal asking to revoke the "one-sided" decision of keeping all civic-run gardens and playgrounds shut for the public in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

Citing that malls, gyms and salons are allowed to function at their 50 per cent capacity, Shaikh urged the BMC administration must reopen all gardens and playgrounds for the public with Covid safety protocols.

In his letter, Shaikh has acknowledged that precautions are required keeping in mind the omicron outbreak and the rising number of covid cases in the city, however, he openly criticised the civic body's decision to shut public gardens and playgrounds.

Chahal said, "Youth, children and senior citizens use the civic-run gardens, playground and open spaces in large number for recreational purposes and even for physical activities like walking, jogging and exercises. This is related to public health and the larger public interest. Now that these open spaces are shut, citizens are deprived of these facilities. Hence the civic body's decision to shut the gardens and playgrounds is one-sided in my view."

"This is when the civic body has allowed salons, spas, gyms, malls, restaurants etc. to remain functional at 50 per cent capacity. I have written to the civic chief requesting them to revoke the decision and reopen the gardens and playground for the public soon." Shaikh added.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:15 AM IST