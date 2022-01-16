COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC mulling Video KYC option for marriage registration process

The BMC health department has temporarily stopped the Marriage Registration service in the BMC ward offices due to the current COVID-19 situation in the financial capital.

The Service will reopen for the public very soon with covid safety protocol in place, and BMC is planning to introduce the facility of fixed appointment dates and times.

Going ahead the Mumbai civic body is even contemplating exploring the provision of a Video KYC option for the marriage registration process.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:15 PM IST