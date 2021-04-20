Remdesivir row: Injections arranged by BJP was for Maharashtra govt, confirms state minister Dr Rajendra Shingane

In what turned out to be a storm in a tea-cup, the 60,000 vials of Remdesivir injections procured by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was intended for the Maharashtra government, Foods & Drugs Administration Minister Dr. Rajendra Shingane admitted here on Tuesday. "I was aware of it. The BJP leaders had met me at my house along with the manufacturers' representatives. They offered to help us procure the Remdesivir stocks for the state government and I agreed to it," Dr. Shingane told a local private TV channel.

He added that the injection stock could not be for any other purpose and even the BJP leaders assured him accordingly, embarrassing the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress. Reacting to the minister's assertion, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Pravin Darekar confirmed that he had taken a delegation of manufacturers to meet him.

"Minister Shingane had thanked us for our efforts and we also assured the injection doses would be given to the state government," Darekar said.