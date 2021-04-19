Amid shortage of Remdesivir, Raigad collector asks medical practitioners to not prescribe injections blindly

Amid the shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state, the Raigad district collector asked doctors attached to private and government hospitals to not prescribe the injection blindly, and look for other available medicines for the COVID-19 treatments. The district collector office has also issued the name of medical stores or hospitals where the injection is available in limited numbers.
Like other parts of the state, the Raigad district too is facing a shortage of Remdesivir injection, and due to which there has been black marketing of the injection.
In a video released by the Raigad district administration, district collector Nidhi Chaudhary said that as per the WHO, the Remdeivir did not reduce the need for mechanical ventilation among those suffering from a severe case of Covid-19 infection and nor did it help curtail mortality.
However, with the massive rise in positive cases, the demand for Remdesivir has increased as doctors are prescribing it. There are reports that the drug is being sold exponentially at high prices. “Doctors must use other options to treat COVID patients and do not prescribe the medicine blindly,” asked Chaudhary in the video.
Meanwhile, the district collector has also issued the list of medical stores and hospitals' names along with the suppliers’ names for the Remdesivir injection. The list also includes the number of injections allotted to medical stores and hospitals. The injection is available at 45 stores and hospitals. While most of the medical stores and hospitals have been given between 5 and 10 injections, a few of them have been given up to 40 injections.
