Amid shortage of Remdesivir, Raigad collector asks medical practitioners to not prescribe injections blindly

Amid the shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state, the Raigad district collector asked doctors attached to private and government hospitals to not prescribe the injection blindly, and look for other available medicines for the COVID-19 treatments. The district collector office has also issued the name of medical stores or hospitals where the injection is available in limited numbers.

Like other parts of the state, the Raigad district too is facing a shortage of Remdesivir injection, and due to which there has been black marketing of the injection.

In a video released by the Raigad district administration, district collector Nidhi Chaudhary said that as per the WHO, the Remdeivir did not reduce the need for mechanical ventilation among those suffering from a severe case of Covid-19 infection and nor did it help curtail mortality.