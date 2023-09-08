Relief For Mumbaikars As Rainfall Returns After Prolonged Dry Spell, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

File

Rainfall has resumed after a prolonged dry period in Mumbai and MMR region on Thursday. The pleasant rainfall had brought big relief for the Mumbaikar, who had been living under a heat and humid climate from last more than one month. The rainfall in Suburban areas and the MMR region was noticed more than the Mumbai City.

Areas like Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Thane, Mulund, Andheri, Malvani Dombivli Kalyan, Vasai Virar, Panvel, Kharghar. Noticed many more activities. The rainfall has increased enthusiasm among the Govindas who were roaming in the city to break the Handi. Instead of getting wet from sweat, they liked to get wet in the rain. The IMD has issued a Yellow alert which is considered heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas.

According to the IMD report, 43.6 mm of rainfall in Colaba and 92.05 mm of rainfall were noticed on Thursday. There were 11 tree falls and 8 short circuit incidents noticed on Thursday in Mumbai. Trains on Harbour, Central and Western Suburbs were running their regular time.

