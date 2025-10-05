Mumbai Weather Updates: City Experiences Partly Sunny Skies, Light Showers Anticipated As Cyclone Shakti Eases

Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: The city woke up on Sunday to a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures around 27°C. While the early hours brought a few light drizzles, the day promises intervals of sunshine as Mumbai continues its slow transition from the monsoon to the post-monsoon season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the withdrawal of the monsoon from Maharashtra is likely to be gradual. Light to moderate showers may continue until October 6, particularly in coastal pockets and suburbs.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay around 30–31°C, while nights will remain warm and humid at 24–25°C. The IMD has also indicated that there will be no significant change in temperature across the Konkan region and central Maharashtra over the coming days, though a minor rise of 2–3°C is possible by midweek.

Weather Forecast For Upcoming Days

For the next few days, the forecast remains steady, Monday, October 6: Partly sunny with isolated morning showers. Tuesday, October 7: Clouds and sunshine with brief rainfall spells. Wednesday, October 8: Warm and partly cloudy, with occasional drizzle. Thursday, October 9: Mostly sunny and drier conditions expected.

The IMD reassures that the weather pattern is typical for early October, when residual moisture still lingers after an extended monsoon spell.

Cyclone Shakti Eases

Meanwhile, fears surrounding Cyclone Shakti have eased. The system over the Arabian Sea is weakening as it moves away from the Indian coast, the IMD said. While some scattered rainfall may persist due to its peripheral influence, Mumbai is no longer under any cyclone-related threat, according to reports..

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas, as light showers can appear unexpectedly, and to remain cautious in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging. Humidity will remain high, keeping evenings warm and sticky.

As Mumbai stands at the cusp of seasonal change, the city’s skies reflect the mood perfectly, clouds slowly parting to reveal the sun, hinting at the clearer, crisper days of late October just around the corner.