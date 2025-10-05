OBC Leaders Across Party Lines Oppose Maharashtra GR On Maratha Kunbi Certificates

Pankaja Munde (L) & Chhagan Bhujbal (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: Prominent OBC leaders cutting across party lines came together on Saturday to oppose the Maharashtra government resolution (GR) of September 2 on the Hyderabad Gazette and the subsequent distribution of Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community.

Senior Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal & Pankaja Munde On The Issue

Senior ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Pankaja Munde, both part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, spoke sharply against the state’s handling of the issue. Bhujbal questioned why the Law and Judiciary Department’s opinion had not been sought before issuing the GR, while Munde demanded a white paper on the caste validity process and the Kunbi certificates being granted. Both are members of the ministerial group constituted on OBC matters.

From the Opposition, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar announced that the planned OBC “Mahamorcha” will proceed in Nagpur on October 10. He said the government’s refusal to accept OBC demands left no choice but to intensify the agitation. OBC organisations, he stressed, are united in seeking cancellation of the GR and the publication of a white paper on Kunbi and caste verification certificates issued since 2014. His stance, however, diverges from that of several Congress leaders in Marathwada and western Maharashtra, who have been sympathetic to Maratha reservation demands.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Speaks Out

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the OBC group of ministers, said complaints about fraudulent caste certificates would be examined. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to reassure communities, stating that justice would be delivered to all within the framework of law. He emphasised that committees are already verifying documents and claims.

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also reiterated that while addressing Maratha demands, the rights of OBCs would not be compromised. The confrontation sets the stage for a high-stakes clash between two powerful communities in Maharashtra’s politics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/