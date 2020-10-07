Recovery rate in Maharashtra improves to 80.84%

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 12,258 new Covid-19 infections and 370 deaths, increasing the total count to 14,65,911, with 38,717 fatalities till now. Meanwhile the state recovery rate has increased to 80.84 per cent, with 17,141 patients being recovered and discharged, taking the total count to 11,79,726 so far.

Of the 370 deaths, 88 were reported in MMR, followed by 74 in Pune, 54 in Nagpur, 41 in Latur, 39 in Nashik, 33 in Kolhapur, 24 in Akola and 16 in Aurangabad, while one death was reported from other states.

Mumbai, meanwhile, also witnessed a slight drop in corona cases, with 1,625 new infections and 47 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total count to 2,17,090, with 9,199 fatalities so far. The recovery rate has now increased to 83 per cent, with 1,966 being recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 1,81,485.

Fresh infections across the state have continued to be on a comparative decline. In the past five days, 70,361 cases have been recorded, down from the 91,010 cases in the corresponding period last month.

In the past week, the state has recorded 103,654 cases, lowest of the previous four weeks. In the first week of September, cases reported were 130,789, second week saw 153,972 cases, third week had 148,365 cases and fourth week saw 126,773 cases, according to state data.

Meanwhile, after a gap of over six months, hotels, restaurants and bars started their operations from Monday, at 50% capacity. All industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential units have also started their operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The state had also declared trains originating and ending their journey within the state can operate. Officials are wary that this may change the current picture.

“Cases are declining in the state, a good sign. This is because areas such as Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, which were contributing most cases, are now seeing fewer infections. In Mumbai, the situation is yet to come under control and if that happens, then improvement will be significant,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named.

“A rise in cases has been observed soon after fresh relaxations come into effect. There is a chance that cases will rise again, but we are working on keeping the same in mind and are hoping that this time there won’t be any rise,” he added.

So far, a total of 72.41 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.69 per cent were positive. There are 22.38 lakh people, in-home quarantine and over 25,828 in institutional quarantine.