Record High Temperatures In Maharashtra Prompt Severe Heatwave Alert: What To Expect Next

Representation photo |

As scorching temperatures obstinately stood their ground, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts had to face another day of oppressive heat, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to extend its yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. With the mercury expected to soar to around 40°C, Mumbaikars have been urged to prepare for yet another sweltering day on Wednesday.

The IMD has warned that the severe heatwave, declared because the possibility of temperatures reaching 40 °C, will now be prevalent until Wednesday; initial predictions had said it would subside by Tuesday.

Read Also Heatwave: Govt Ensures Drinking Water Availability At Railway Stations Amid Rising Temperatures

On Tuesday, Jalgaon recorded the highest temperature of 42.4°C in state, closely followed by the Thane-Belapur Industries Association area, at 42.0°C. Both Sangli and Parbhani districts recorded highs of 41.0°C. Mumbai experienced its hottest night of the year on Monday, with temperatures reaching 27.8°C.

Following this, the IMD declared an orange alert for a "severe heatwave" on Tuesday, for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad.

Speaking to the FPJ, Sunil Kamble, the Chief Scientist, IMD, said, "The heatwave is expected to persist, with Mumbai slated to experience continued high temperatures till April 17. However, a glimmer of relief is on the horizon for Mumbaikars, as temperatures are anticipated to decrease, starting from Thursday. There will be a drop of 1-2 degrees; thus, it will be a "normal" heatwave. "We have now extended our heatwave warning until Wednesday."

Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to face challenging conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours. Mainly clear skies are anticipated, with the likelihood of a heatwave intensifying to severe levels. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to soar to around 40°C, while nighttime lows may hover around 26°C.

In the subsequent 48 hours, the heatwave is likely to continue, with maximum and minimum temperatures reaching approximately 37°C and 25°C respectively. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard against these extreme conditions.

Over the next five days, the regional forecast indicates a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius across Konkan, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next two days, followed by a gradual decline by the same margin thereafter. Hot and humid conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Konkan on April 18 and 19.

In Vidarbha, maximum temperatures are anticipated to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next three days with no significant changeover. Eleven districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Latur, and Osmanabad, are under a yellow alert.