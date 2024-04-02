'Heatwave' Trends On X: Netizens Share Memes, GIFs, And Health Tips

X is trending with several posts related to heatwave after weather agencies expressed concern over the sunny season in India and asked people to take care during severe hot climates. While some shared health tips and others recirculated the advisory notice, a greater group of netizens reacted with memes and GIFs.

Check a few reactions below

Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated places over Bagalakote, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Yadagiri, Raichuru & Vijayapura districts of North Interior Karnataka till April 5



Heat index in isolated pockets of Coastal is gonna be very high



Take care

One of the memes shared on the platform imagined a person trying their best to cope up with the heatwave but only to no avail. It showed a skeleton burning on a park bench. It joked that this could be the state of people in the country if proper care was not taken by people facing the severe weather conditions.

Another post came from a dietitian and lifestyle coach named Anu who asked people to eat healthy to beat the heat. Emphasising the need to keep oneself hydrated, she suggested people consume enough melons and liquids during summer. Her health tips were posted with a creative image that read, "Abhi toh garmi shuru hui hai."

Keep hydrating yourself

Eat food with high water content like melons, cucumber, tomato

Keep drinking fluids like buttermilk,kokum sarbat, solkadhi, coconut water,neera

Take enough rest,eat fresh,seasonal,local food

--Tips to protect yourself from #heatwave

More about heatwave in India

Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Indian plains would witness above-normal heatwaves from April to June. IMD said on Monday that most parts of the country are likely to witness above-normal maximum temperatures during this period, with 10-20 days of heat waves expected in different parts.