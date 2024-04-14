Heatwave: Govt Ensures Drinking Water Availability At Railway Stations Amid Rising Temperatures | File

Mumbai: In anticipation of the upcoming summer season, the Ministry of Railways has launched a comprehensive initiative to ensure the availability of clean drinking water at railway stations across India. With a focus on passenger comfort and safety, the Ministry is implementing various measures to address potential water scarcity situations and enhance water supply infrastructure.

Central Railway, a key zone within the Indian Railways network, has taken significant steps to augment the provision of drinking water facilities for passengers. Across 434 stations, Central Railway has installed a total of 8093 water taps, 498 water coolers, and 149 tube wells, ensuring ample access to clean water for travelers.

"Under the initiative, Mumbai Division has installed 1200 water taps, 245 water coolers, and 10 tube wells, while Pune Division has contributed 1074 water taps, 47 water coolers, and 15 tube wells," said an official .

Additionally, Nagpur Division has provided 2360 water taps, 61 water coolers, and 18 tube wells, Bhusaval Division has installed 2519 water taps, 107 water coolers, and 56 tube wells, and Solapur Division has contributed 940 water taps, 38 water coolers, and 50 tube wells.

"To further bolster water supply services, the Ministry has directed Zonal Railways to undertake proactive measures, including the deployment of water tankers at critical stations, regular inspections to confirm water availability, collaboration with NGOs and community groups for distribution assistance, and 24/7 monitoring to promptly address any emerging issues," said an official.

Similarly Western Railway is also taking all efforts to provide clean drinking water to its passengers in accordance with established norms and has made provision of drinking water at stations of WR.

According to a senior official of Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division has ensured the availability of water cooler and water tap as per the yardstick of Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA) at all categories of stations.

As per the yardstick, the quantity of water coolers specified is 144 however Mumbai Central Division has 194 operational water coolers across the division. In this direction, the Division has undertaken a comprehensive, participative and educational plan named SHEETAL ABHIYAAN which is “Station Heat Evaluation & Eradication Tasks and List”.

"These initiatives underscore the Ministry's commitment to passenger welfare and comfort, ensuring that travelers have access to clean drinking water throughout their journey. By prioritizing essential amenities such as drinking water, the Ministry of Railways aims to enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers during the summer season and beyond" he said.