Mumbaikars! Brace For Heatwave In Coming Days, Temperatures Expected To Rise To 41-43°C; Check Details | Representative Image

Mumbai: The city is bracing for a scorching heatwave in the upcoming days, according to local weather reports. From April 14 to 17, an intense heatwave is anticipated to grip the city and its surrounding areas, including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur and Karjat, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 41-43°C.

Mumbai may even witness its first 40°C temperature of the season on Tuesday in next week. With such extreme conditions forecasted, citizens are advised to avoid venturing out between 11 am and 4 pm to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Gradual Rise In Temperatures Since Past Few Days

The spike in temperatures is evident, with day temperatures already rising to 35.8°C on Friday, compared to 33.5°C recorded the previous day. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials anticipated further rise in day temperatures in the coming days. The highest day temperature recorded this season was 38.8°C on March 21. IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories registered maximum temperatures of 32.5°C and 35.8°C on Friday, respectively, slightly above normal levels.

While the day temperatures are on the rise, minimum temperatures remain relatively stable, with Colaba and Santacruz observatories recording minimum temperatures of 24.3°C and 23.6°C, respectively, nearly normal for this time of year.

BMC Issues Guidelines To Beat The Heat

To combat the sweltering heat, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines, including carrying water bottles, wearing caps, using umbrellas and wearing sunglasses while outdoors.

As Mumbai braces for the heatwave, citizens are urged to prioritise staying cool and hydrated to avoid heat-related health risks. With temperatures expected to soar to unprecedented levels, precautionary measures and proactive hydration are essential to safeguard against the adverse effects of the scorching weather.

AQI In Satisfactory Category

As for the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai, it currently stands at 71, falling under the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorised as 'moderate'.