Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Massive Traffic Congestion, Intense Heat Pose Challenges To Motorists Heading For Long Weekend

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday (March 29) witnessed severe traffic congestion causing delay and problems for the motorists. The massive traffic jam forced vehicles to be stuck on the stretch and move at a snail's pace.
The cause of the massive traffic congestion is said to be vehicles breaking down on the stretch and the rush of people ahead of the weekend.
Several people in the know of things advised those travelling to exercise caution and alerted people against taking the expressway if possible as the traffic issue was only expected to grow further.
"30 minutes traffic congestion on Mumbai Pune expressway towards Pune Road repairs, weekend Rush, heavy movement of trucks, 10 min congestion towards Mumbai," a handle on social media platform X shared on Friday morning.
Videos and updates shared by motorists captured the extent of the traffic jam and delays caused due to it.
Mumbai-Pune Expressway
The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is also known as the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway and is India's first 6-lane wide expressway. It connects the important cities of Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and is 94.5 kilometers. Though minor or inconsequential jams are reported during weekends due to increased rush, the situation on Friday (March 29) caused serious issues to the motorists.