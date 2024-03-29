 Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Massive Traffic Congestion, Intense Heat Pose Challenges To Motorists Heading For Long Weekend
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Pune Expressway: Massive Traffic Congestion, Intense Heat Pose Challenges To Motorists Heading For Long Weekend

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Massive Traffic Congestion, Intense Heat Pose Challenges To Motorists Heading For Long Weekend

The cause of the massive traffic congestion is said to be vehicles breaking down on the stretch and the rush of people ahead of the weekend. The intense heat around Khandala has also added to the traffic woes and poses a threat of clutch plates burning. The traffic issue has prevailed from Friday morning and continued to plague the motorists throughout the day.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway/Representative Image | X

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday (March 29) witnessed severe traffic congestion causing delay and problems for the motorists. The massive traffic jam forced vehicles to be stuck on the stretch and move at a snail's pace.

The cause of the massive traffic congestion is said to be vehicles breaking down on the stretch and the rush of people ahead of the weekend.

Several people in the know of things advised those travelling to exercise caution and alerted people against taking the expressway if possible as the traffic issue was only expected to grow further.

"30 minutes traffic congestion on Mumbai Pune expressway towards Pune Road repairs, weekend Rush, heavy movement of trucks, 10 min congestion towards Mumbai," a handle on social media platform X shared on Friday morning.

Videos and updates shared by motorists captured the extent of the traffic jam and delays caused due to it.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is also known as the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway and is India's first 6-lane wide expressway. It connects the important cities of Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and is 94.5 kilometers. Though minor or inconsequential jams are reported during weekends due to increased rush, the situation on Friday (March 29) caused serious issues to the motorists.

Read Also
'Same Story Every Weekend': Commuters React To Traffic Congestion On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Massive Traffic Congestion, Intense Heat Pose Challenges To Motorists...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Massive Traffic Congestion, Intense Heat Pose Challenges To Motorists...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 Seats Of NCP In Mahayuti Alliance Come With 'Terms &...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 Seats Of NCP In Mahayuti Alliance Come With 'Terms &...

Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here

Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Fares Of Shared Cabs To Pune, Nashik & Shirdi Hiked; Check Details Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Fares Of Shared Cabs To Pune, Nashik & Shirdi Hiked; Check Details Here

Mumbai: Sena UBT Lok Sabha Candidate Amol Kirtikar Receives 2nd ED Summon In Khichdi Scam Case;...

Mumbai: Sena UBT Lok Sabha Candidate Amol Kirtikar Receives 2nd ED Summon In Khichdi Scam Case;...