Raut swallows his own bitter doctor pill

After facing the wrath of the medical fraternity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he never insulted doctors. “Doctors are like angels. I have not insulted the doctors. Please remove the misunderstanding. I am ready to talk to the doctors,” he said. Earlier, Raut had made a statement saying, “Doctors do not know anything....Compounders are better....I always take medicine from a compounder, never from a doctor....WHO is a useless organisation. Because of WHO, the Covid-19 pandemic happened.”

Raut reiterated that he had questioned the role of the World Health Organization (WHO). “'In the course of speaking, a word comes and it is being politicised in such a way. I don't think this should happen,” he said.

Raut’s clarification comes a day after his statement that he never takes medicine from a doctor, but from a compounder.