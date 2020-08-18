Raut swallows his own bitter doctor pill

After facing the wrath of the medical fraternity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he never insulted doctors. “Doctors are like angels. I have not insulted the doctors. Please remove the misunderstanding. I am ready to talk to the doctors,” he said. Earlier, Raut had made a statement saying, “Doctors do not know anything....Compounders are better....I always take medicine from a compounder, never from a doctor....WHO is a useless organisation. Because of WHO, the Covid-19 pandemic happened.”
Raut reiterated that he had questioned the role of the World Health Organization (WHO). “'In the course of speaking, a word comes and it is being politicised in such a way. I don't think this should happen,” he said.
Raut’s clarification comes a day after his statement that he never takes medicine from a doctor, but from a compounder.
However, Raut also asked where the Opposition parties were when Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to London and insulted doctors. “Someone sent me a clip. PM Narendra Modi had insulted doctors by going to London. This is the PM's statement about how our doctors are traders and how they are not interested in patient care but in selling drugs and making money. Doctors in London protested against his statement. At that time, the organisations here did not raise any objection, ” he said.
“If some political parties are going to run a campaign without understanding what I have said, let them do that. I did not insult the doctors. The power of the doctor is immense and immeasurable. That they have formed compounders. This is an appreciation, it should be respected, said Raut.
Shiv Sena MP said he is ready to talk to doctors and explain what he had said. “Please understand what I said before I apologise. I have not insulted them. My intention was to question the World Health Organization,” he added.
Earlier, the Indian Medical Association and MARD had demanded that Raut should apologize for his remarks about the doctors and withdraw his statement.
