Ratan Tata's Pet Goa Paid Last Respects To Best Friend

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's pet dog Goa pays final respect to the ace personality who passed away on Wednesday (October 9) | X | ANI | @prashantnair

In the quiet corners of Mumbai, the city said goodbye to oneg of its most respected figures—industrialist, philanthropist, and unwavering dog lover, Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86, But amid the sea of mourners at the National Centre For Performing Arts {NCPA), one presence was particularly poignant: Tata’s loyal companion, a dog named 'Goa'.

Goa wasn't just any dog. His journey into Ratan Tata's life was one of chance and destiny. During a trip to Goa years ago, Tata encountered a stray dog who took a liking to him, following him persistently.

Seeing something special in those curious, trusting eyes, Tata decided to adopt the dog and bring him back to Mumbai, He named him Goa’ as a reminder of their fateful meeting.

Later, Goa, with his easy charm and gentle demeanour; quickly became a fixture in Tata's life, earning the affectionate title of "office companion.” At Tata’s funeral. the sight of Goa refusing to leave his side moved many to tears. The elderly dog, with his grey tinted fur and soulful eyes, seemed to understand the gravity of the moment. As the mourners offered their final tributes, Goa remained close, his head lowered and his rail still, as if acknowledging the immense loss.

It poignant scene, one that captured the essence of a companionship built on years of shared quiet moments, warmth, and unwavering loyalty. Goa’s presence at the funeral was a reminder of the special place dogs held in Ratan Tata's heart.

His compassion for animals was not limited to his own pets. He tirelessly advocated for the welfare of strays, especially during Mumbai’s monsoon season when many sought shelter under cars. He even envisioned and worked towards establishing the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai— a state-of-the-art facility aimed at providing high-quality care for stray animals and pets. For him, these efforts were not just charity, but a heartfelt mission.

As the hearse carrying Ratan Tata’s body made its way through the city, it was followed closely by a convoy carrying his two other dogs, Tito and Tango. It was a fitting tribute to a man whose love for his pets was unwavering till the very end.

Goa, too, stayed with the convoy, as if unwilling to let go of the hand that had once reached out to save him from a lonely life on the streets. Reflecting on his bond with his pets, Ratan Tata had once said, “There is an indescribable sadness every time one of my pets passes away, and I resolve I cannot go through another parting of that nature.

And yet, two-three years down the road, my home becomes too empty and too quiet for me to live without them, so there is another dog that gets my affection and attention, just like the last one.”

In that statement lay the essence of a heart that found solace in the love and companionship of animals. As the national flag flew at half-mast across Maharashtra in respect for the industrialist, the image of Goa at the funeral will remain etched in the memories of those who witnessed it—a silent testament to a life lived with compassion, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the simple joys that come from caring for others, even those without a voice.

In the end, Ratan Tata’s legacy was not just the globally renowned conglomerate he built but also the love he nurtured, and the lives—both human and animal—that he touched.