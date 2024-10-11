 Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Cabinet Honors His Legacy By Naming Udyog Bhavan, Udyog Ratna Award After Him

The cabinet has decided to name the Udyog Ratna award after Ratan Tata, which will now be known as the 'Udyog Ratna Ratan Tata Award.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:16 AM IST
article-image
The cabinet has decided to name the 'Udyog Bhavan,' a business center building, after Ratan Tata. | ANI

The state cabinet has made two significant decisions to pay tribute to the late industrialist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Ratan Tata, for his remarkable contributions to the industrial sector and the development of the nation. The cabinet has decided to name the 'Udyog Bhavan,' a business center building, after Ratan Tata. Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, stated to the media that the construction of Udyog Bhavan is currently underway at Nariman Point, with a construction cost of ₹700 crores.

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to name the Udyog Ratna award after Ratan Tata, which will now be known as the 'Udyog Ratna Ratan Tata Award.' Last year, the state government decided to present the Udyog Ratna award based on the Maharashtra Bhushan award. The first Udyog Ratna was presented to Ratan Tata. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Industrial Minister Uday Samant visited Tata's residence to honor him. The award recognizes business leaders who have made significant contributions to the industrial sector in Maharashtra.

Uday Samant remarked, "It will be a tribute to Ratan Tata ji from the government. I had a wish to meet Ratan Tata when I was a child, and I had the opportunity to felicitate him last year when I visited his home. The award will be known as the Udyog Ratna Ratan Tata Award."

