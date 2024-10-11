 Mumbai: Last Rites Of Ratan Tata Conducted At Worli Prayer Hall Built By Parsis; See Photos Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Last Rites Of Ratan Tata Conducted At Worli Prayer Hall Built By Parsis; See Photos Inside

Mumbai: Last Rites Of Ratan Tata Conducted At Worli Prayer Hall Built By Parsis; See Photos Inside

An all-religion prayer was organised at the lawns where leaders from various faiths, including Sikhism, Islam, Hinduism, and other groups were present. Later in the afternoon, the body left in a convoy for the crematorium.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
The funeral of Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Tata business empire, was held on Thursday at Worli Crematorium |

The funeral of Ratan Tata, patriarch of the Tata business empire who passed away on Wednesday, was held on Thursday evening at Worli crematorium.

Before that, the mortal remains were brought after 10.30am to an enclosure in the NCPA lawns, Nariman Point where members of the public paid their last respects and homage. An all-religion prayer was organised at the lawns where leaders from various faiths, including Sikhism, Islam, Hinduism, and other groups were present. Later in the afternoon, the body left in a convoy for the crematorium. As the convoy travelled along Marine Drive on its way to Worli, hundreds of people stood on the footpath to watch it pass by.

Ratan Tata's last rites with State Honours, Thousand pay tribute

Ratan Tata's last rites with State Honours, Thousand pay tribute | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Ratan Tata's last rites with State Honours, Thousand pay tribute

Ratan Tata's last rites with State Honours, Thousand pay tribute | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Ratan Tata's last rites with State Honours, Thousand pay tribute

Ratan Tata's last rites with State Honours, Thousand pay tribute | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis (extreme left), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left), Union Home Minister Amit Shah (right), and Minister Piyush Goyal (extreme right). pay tribute to Shri.Ratan Tata

Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis (extreme left), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left), Union Home Minister Amit Shah (right), and Minister Piyush Goyal (extreme right). pay tribute to Shri.Ratan Tata | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Read Also
Mumbai: Ratan Tata Cremated With Full State Honours Amid Sea Of People Gathered In Worli To Catch...
article-image

Among those who visited the NCPA lawns and the cemetery were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and family, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, and Kumarmangalam Birla.

Ratan Tata, 86, who was the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, had rebuilt the sprawling business group. He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai for age-related ailments a few days ago. A statement signed by him had dismissed reports of his deteriorating health and had explained the hospitalisation to a routine health check.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Joyride Turns Tragic As Unlicensed Driver Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake; 1 Dead, 1 Injured
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Joyride Turns Tragic As Unlicensed Driver Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake; 1 Dead, 1 Injured
Mumbai: BMC Appoints Custodians For Safekeeping Living Wills Following SC Directives On 'Right To Die With Dignity'
Mumbai: BMC Appoints Custodians For Safekeeping Living Wills Following SC Directives On 'Right To Die With Dignity'
Mumbai: Last Rites Of Ratan Tata Conducted At Worli Prayer Hall Built By Parsis; See Photos Inside
Mumbai: Last Rites Of Ratan Tata Conducted At Worli Prayer Hall Built By Parsis; See Photos Inside
Indian Railways Set To Transform Mumbai's Transportation Network With 301.5 km Of New Rail Projects Worth ₹16,240 Crore; Full Details Inside
Indian Railways Set To Transform Mumbai's Transportation Network With 301.5 km Of New Rail Projects Worth ₹16,240 Crore; Full Details Inside
Read Also
Heart-Touching Video! Ratan Tata's Beloved Adopted Dog 'Goa' Pays Tribute To Him For The Last Time
article-image

It is not known whether Tata had made a request that he wanted his body to be cremated and not consigned to the Tower of Silence at Malabar Hill according to Parsi-Zoroastrian custom. Homi Khusrokhan, former Managing Director of Tata Group and a trustee of The Prayer Hall attached to the Worli crematorium, who had led the arrangements for the funeral said that he did not know of any such request from Tata. The Prayer Hall was built by a group of Parsis who wanted an alternate system of funeral.

However, it is possible that the Worli cemetery was chosen as the place for the last rites considering that dignitaries, including business leaders, friends, and politicians were expected to take part in it, said Jehangir Patel, editor of the Parsi community magazine Parsiana. The Tower of Silence, where mortal remains are consigned to the elements in the traditional Zoroastrian funeral system, could have been inaccessible to non-Zoroastrian mourners as only Zoroastrians are allowed entry into the prayer halls of the cemetery. "It would be embarrassing if dignitaries are turned away. Ratan Tata would not have wanted this," said Patel. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Joyride Turns Tragic As Unlicensed Driver Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake; 1...

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Joyride Turns Tragic As Unlicensed Driver Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake; 1...

Mumbai: BMC Appoints Custodians For Safekeeping Living Wills Following SC Directives On 'Right To...

Mumbai: BMC Appoints Custodians For Safekeeping Living Wills Following SC Directives On 'Right To...

Mumbai: Last Rites Of Ratan Tata Conducted At Worli Prayer Hall Built By Parsis; See Photos Inside

Mumbai: Last Rites Of Ratan Tata Conducted At Worli Prayer Hall Built By Parsis; See Photos Inside

Indian Railways Set To Transform Mumbai's Transportation Network With 301.5 km Of New Rail Projects...

Indian Railways Set To Transform Mumbai's Transportation Network With 301.5 km Of New Rail Projects...

Mumbai: BMC And NSDC Collaborate To Establish Skill Centre In Kandivali, Aiming To Train 1 Lakh...

Mumbai: BMC And NSDC Collaborate To Establish Skill Centre In Kandivali, Aiming To Train 1 Lakh...