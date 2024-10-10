Mumbai: Ratan Tata Cremated With Full State Honours Amid Sea Of People Gathered In Worli To Catch His Last Glimpse (Video)

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Worli crematorium, amid a massive crowd that had gathered to catch a final glimpse of the late business tycoon on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, his body was kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for the public to pay respects from around 10.30 am to 3.55 pm where thousands of people from different walks of life flocked in.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, paid respects to industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai. Shah arrived at the NCPA in south Mumbai with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Shah paid homage to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, they had said.
PM Modi expressed his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata calling him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".
"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," wrote PM Modi's post on X.
Maha cabinet passes resolution to urge Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on late Ratan Tata
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata.
Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
In a post on X, CM Eknath Shinde stated everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack.
"His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours," the Chief Minister said.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is "great loss for the country".
"Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has not only set up successful industries but has set up a trust, a brand that has given our country a global image. A person with a very big heart has left us today, this is a great loss for the country," Fadnavis told reporters.
The mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata, were brought to his residence in Colaba on the early hours of Thursday.
The Maharashtra government cancelled all programmes scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai following Ratan Tata's demise.
"All the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata," Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.
Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Wednesday night.