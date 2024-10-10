Mumbai: Ratan Tata Cremated With Full State Honours Amid Sea Of People Gathered In Worli To Catch His Last Glimpse (Video)

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Worli crematorium, amid a massive crowd that had gathered to catch a final glimpse of the late business tycoon on Thursday.

#WATCH | Last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, being performed with state honour at Worli crematorium in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/08G7gnahyS — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

#WATCH | Mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata being taken for last rites from NCPA lawns, in Mumbai



The last rites will be held at Worli crematorium. pic.twitter.com/Cs2xjeZBDi — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders present for the last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, in Mumbai.



His last rites will be carried… pic.twitter.com/lkchKuomaL — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

#WATCH | Actor Aamir Khan and Director-Screenwriter Kiran Rao pay last tributes to Ratan Tata in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/KyQu7qdYu3 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Earlier in the day, his body was kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for the public to pay respects from around 10.30 am to 3.55 pm where thousands of people from different walks of life flocked in.

There’s a Hindu pujari, Christian priest, Muslim Imam and a Sikh sant standing behind. Sanghis may not like this, but this is truly secular …..!!



Rest in peace Sir Ratan Tata ….. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DjiYNOPR7C — Mayank Saxena (@mayank_sxn) October 10, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, paid respects to industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai. Shah arrived at the NCPA in south Mumbai with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Narendra Modi. Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity..." pic.twitter.com/J8zSTqlhPj — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Shah paid homage to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, they had said.

PM Modi expressed his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata calling him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".

"He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," wrote PM Modi's post on X.

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

Maha cabinet passes resolution to urge Centre to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on late Ratan Tata

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata.

In today’s meeting, the Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to propose industrialist Ratan Tata's name for the Bharat Ratna award. A condolence proposal was also passed by Maharashtra Cabinet today. pic.twitter.com/RVKFD4SIjq — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

In a post on X, CM Eknath Shinde stated everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack.

"His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours," the Chief Minister said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is "great loss for the country".

"Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has not only set up successful industries but has set up a trust, a brand that has given our country a global image. A person with a very big heart has left us today, this is a great loss for the country," Fadnavis told reporters.

श्री रतन टाटा जी सफल उद्योगपति तो थे ही किंतु वो उससे कहीं ज्यादा बड़े व्यक्तिमत्व थे।

समाज और देश के लिए उनके द्वारा किए गए कार्य बहुत महत्त्वपूर्ण हैं। एक बहुत बड़े मन के व्यक्ति आज हमारे बीच से चले गए हैं ये देश के लिए बहुत बड़ा नुकसान है।#RatanTata pic.twitter.com/xWwmkJ9reD — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 9, 2024

The mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata, were brought to his residence in Colaba on the early hours of Thursday.

The Maharashtra government cancelled all programmes scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai following Ratan Tata's demise.

"All the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata," Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Wednesday night.