"If You Want To Walk Far, Walk Together": 7 Inspirational Quotes By Ratan Tata

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 10, 2024
Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, breathed his last on Wednesday (October 9) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86 years old
All images from Canva
Ratan Tata was a visionary Industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good. Here are 7 inspirational quotes by the Titan
"None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can." - Ratan Tata
"Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG, means we are not alive."- Ratan Tata
"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."- Ratan Tata
"Success is not measured by the position you hold, but by the impact you have on others" - Ratan Tata
"I don't believe in leaving things to luck. I believe in hard work and preparation"- Ratan Tata
"I don't believe in taking the right decisions, I take decisions and then make them right" - Ratan Tata
"The day I can't do something for myself, will be the day I pack my bags and leave" - Ratan Tata
Thanks For Reading!