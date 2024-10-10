Heart-Touching Video! Ratan Tata's Beloved Adopted Dog 'Goa' Pays Tribute To Him For The Last Time

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata's pet dog Goa pays final respect to the ace personality who passed away on Wednesday (October 9) | X | ANI | @prashantnair

Industrialist Ratan Tata's pet dog Goa was seen paying him tribute for the last time on Thursday (October 10).

The heart-touching video moved one and all present at the venue and on social media.

The bereaving dog was escorted to the NCPA lawns where the mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, was for the public to pay their final respects.

The Story Behind Ratan Tata's Beloved Pet 'Goa'

Many were curious why was the dog named 'Goa. The back story to it was when Ratan Tata was once in Goa, a stray dog had starting following him. Immensely touched by the dog's behaviour, Ratan Tata immediately decided to adopt him and bring to Mumbai where he lives. Tata then chose to name the lovely dog 'Goa' and was given shelter in the Bombay House along with other strays.

Ratan Tata also deeply cared for stray dogs and ensured that stray dogs around the iconic Taj Hotel and Bombay House in Mumbai which serves as the headquarters of Tata Group were looked after and cared for.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday (October 9) night at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

People and prominent personalities from all walks of life turned up at the NCPA (National Center For Performing Arts) to pay their last respects to the ace businessman, philanthropist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata will be cremated in Worli and will be accorded the state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced in his post paying tribute to Ratan Tata. The Maharashtra CM was also among the first people to reach the Breach Candy Hospital as soon as news of Ratan Tata's death was confirmed.