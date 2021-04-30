'Ramping up our efforts to be prepared for third COVID-19 wave': Highlights from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's address

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed the state and said that the government's decision to impose lockdown-like restrictions has proved to be beneficial. "We have been able to contain the spread of COVID-19 due to restrictions. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh active patients, but now the cases are stable at around 6 to 6.5 lakh," Thackeray said.
