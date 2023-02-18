Mumbai: Ramesh Bais sworn in as Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais sworn in as Maharashtra Governor | ANI

Mumbai: Ramesh Bais was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra on Saturday, succeeding Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bais at the Raj Bhavan here.

Bais took the oath of office in Marathi. The ceremony was attended by State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra governor from September 2019, resigned last week after a contentious tenure.

Bais, 75, was transferred to Maharashtra by President Draupadi Murmu last Sunday in a major reshuffle.

Mumbai | Ramesh Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra, in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/oEAMNDHg3N — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Farewell Koshyari

On Friday, the Raj Bhavan staff bid the outgoing Governor a fond farewell.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid a farewell visit to Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning.

(With agency inputs)

