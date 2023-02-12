Who is Ramesh Bais? BJP veteran appointed Maharashtra Governor

Who is Ramesh Bais? BJP veteran appointed new Maharashtra Governor | Ramesh Bais

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was appointed as the new governor of Maharashtra as President Droupadi Murmu accepted former governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation.

Who is Ramesh Bais?

Born on August 2, 1948 in Raipur then in undivided Madhya Pradesh, Bais had pursued BSc from Bhopal. He is an agriculturist by profession.

Bais has been the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021. He was also the 18th Governor of Tripura from July 2019 to July 2021.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for the second time in 2019, Bais was appointed as the governor of Tripura.

Denied Lok Sabha ticket in 2019

After the BJP had denied Lok Sabha ticket to Bais in 2019, a wave of dissent had lashed the party state unit. However, Bais who had officially campaigned for the party candidate despite denial of ticket was soon compensated and was appointed as Tripura governor after BJP returned to power in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A party veteran from Chhattisgarh, Bais is five-times MP from Raipur Lok Sabha seat.

Notably, in 2003 when Raman Singh was made Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bais was the major contender for the post. His name was withdrawn at the last hour.

He was first elected as a member of the Raipur municipal corporation in 1978 and then was elected as an MLA from Mandir Hasod seat in 1980 but lost the next poll in 1985. He was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1989 from Raipur and later got re-elected on four occasions.

Served as Union Minister in Vajpayee government

During the Atal Bihari Vajpyee government in 1999, Bais had served as Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge).

In the second and third terms of the Vajpayee government, Bais served as a Union Minister handling various portfolios including – Steel, Mines, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Information and Broadcasting and others till the year 2004.

