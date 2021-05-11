Ramadan Eid 2021: Maharashtra govt releases guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic - check out the full list

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday released guidelines for the upcoming festival of Ramadan Eid. The Muslim community is likely to celebrate the festival on May 13. However, like the previous year, the celebrations this year too will be dampened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check out the full list of guidelines released by the Maharashtra government:
1. To curb the spread of COVID-19, Muslims should offer Namaz, perform Taraweeh and have Iftar on Ramadan Eid in their homes without coming together in a mosque or any public place and strictly follow 'Break the Chain' guidelines.
2. Do not gather in the mosque or any open space to offer Namaz.
3. On the occasion of Ramadan Eid, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the local administration have set a time limit for the purchase of goods, which should be strictly adhered to. Except at that time, do not rush to the market to buy goods or gather together.
4. In order to curb the growing infection, section 144 is imposed in the state. Hence, hawkers should not set up stalls on the roads and citizens should not roam on the roads without any reason.
5. No processions of any kind--religious, social, cultural or political--should be organized on the occasion of Ramadan Eid.
6. Since religious places are closed, religious leaders, social activists, political leaders and NGOs in the Muslim community should raise awareness to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with simplicity.
7. It is very important to strictly follow the rules of social distancing on the day of Ramadan Eid. It is also important to use masks and hand sanitizers.
8. It is mandatory to comply with the rules prescribed by the state government as well as the concerned municipal corporation, police, local administration.
