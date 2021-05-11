Ramadan Eid 2021: Maharashtra govt releases guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic - check out the full list

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday released guidelines for the upcoming festival of Ramadan Eid. The Muslim community is likely to celebrate the festival on May 13. However, like the previous year, the celebrations this year too will be dampened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the full list of guidelines released by the Maharashtra government:

1. To curb the spread of COVID-19, Muslims should offer Namaz, perform Taraweeh and have Iftar on Ramadan Eid in their homes without coming together in a mosque or any public place and strictly follow 'Break the Chain' guidelines.

2. Do not gather in the mosque or any open space to offer Namaz.

3. On the occasion of Ramadan Eid, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the local administration have set a time limit for the purchase of goods, which should be strictly adhered to. Except at that time, do not rush to the market to buy goods or gather together.