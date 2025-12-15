Rajawadi Hospital Expansion Begins Ahead Of Civic Polls, New 1,000-Bed Facility To Boost Healthcare In Eastern Suburbs

The long-awaited expansion of Rajawadi Hospital, a key civic healthcare facility catering to Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, has finally begun with the bhoomipujan ceremony held on Monday morning. |

Mumbai: The long-awaited expansion of Rajawadi Hospital, a key civic healthcare facility catering to Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, has finally begun with the bhoomipujan ceremony held on Monday morning—just ahead of the announcement of elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ceremony Led by Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar

The bhoomipujan of Seth V.C. Gandhi and M.A. Vora Municipal General Hospital at Rajawadi, Ghatkopar (East), was performed by Cultural Affairs and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar.

Addressing the occasion, Shelar said the expansion was a long-standing demand of residents from the eastern suburbs. “At the location where Rajawadi Hospital currently stands, the BMC is constructing a new 1,000-bed hospital on the adjoining plot. This project will significantly strengthen public healthcare infrastructure in this part of the city,” he said.

The project is part of the comprehensive redevelopment of Rajawadi Hospital and includes the construction of a ground-plus-10-storey building. According to senior hospital officials, the new hospital building will be completed within 60 months and will add 600 beds to the existing capacity.

Super-Speciality Upgrade to Decongest Public Hospitals

The BMC plans to upgrade Rajawadi Hospital into a modern super-speciality facility with enhanced medical infrastructure, improved emergency and critical care services, and a substantial increase in bed capacity. The expansion aims to decongest existing facilities, reduce patient referrals to distant tertiary hospitals, and ensure timely and advanced treatment for lakhs of residents dependent on Rajawadi Hospital.

Currently, Rajawadi Hospital remains a vital lifeline for the eastern suburbs, recording a daily OPD footfall of 2,500 to 3,000 patients, with registration starting at 8 am. The hospital admits around 125 patients daily in its IPD. Currently, it has 596 beds, including 11 ICU beds, 20 NICU beds, 10 trauma beds, and six dialysis stations—highlighting the urgent need for expansion and modernisation.

