Rajasthan political crisis: Priya Dutt backs Sachin Pilot; says not wrong to be ambitious

On Friday, the Congress party also suspended former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha for anti-party activities. Jha, who has been vocal about the need for a clean-up within the Congress for the past month. The final straw probably came while he called the party ‘Jurassic’ during an interview with a news channel following Pilot’s sacking from the party.

Notably, Pilot has said that he will not be joining the BJP. More importantly, one must also assume that he won’t get support from the party, given that he has the support of only 30 MLAs. As veteran journalist Srinivasan Jain pointed out on Wednesday, Pilot should have had the support of at least 50 MLAs before starting the revolt.

However, Pilot may be looking to form his own party, the Pragatisheel Congress. Once the party is formed, it will be interesting to see how many people from the current crop in Congress switch loyalties.