Rajasthan News: Gehlot Goes All Out To Woo Government Employees

Jaipur: After reviving the Old Pension Scheme, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has come up with some more important decisions to woo the government employees including the long pending demand of slashing the qualifying service period for full pension benefits.

These decisions regarding promotion, pension, special pay, and designation were taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Gehlot on Tuesday night.

The cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996. With this, instead of the qualifying service of 28 years, the employees will be able to get the benefit of a full pension after completing 25 years of service. This was a long pending demand of employees of Rajasthan.

Huge benefits for pensioners and their families

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to give a 10 percent additional pension allowance to 75-year-old pensioners/family pensioners. In case of the death of the personnel/pensioner, his/her married disabled son/daughter and eligible members earning up to ₹12,500 per month will get the benefit of a family pension.

The Gehlot cabinet has also given its nod to increasing the special pay and allowance of the employees as per the recommendations of the Pay Anomalies Examination Committee. There are more than eight lakh government employees in the state and maximum of them are teachers who play an important role in opinion-making in rural areas. Gehlot's experience was not very good with employees during his first tenure. This time he is trying his best to woo the employees by taking such decisions.

OBC category will be benefitted

An important decision was taken for the aspiring OBC category candidates. The cabinet approved that in case of non-availability of eligible candidates of backward class and other backward class in any recruitment year, their vacancies will be carried forward for the next three years like scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category. With this, the candidates of these classes will be able to get more employment opportunities. The OBC has 21 percent reservation in the state.