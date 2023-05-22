Rajasthan: Ahead of Assembly elections, CM Ashok Gehlot hints at increasing SC-ST & OBC quota

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: With the Assembly elections around the corner, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hinted at one more populist decision: an increase in the quota of SC-ST and OBC in the state. The OBC commission of the state will be asked to review the demands for an increase in the quota coming from caste based organisations.

“The population of OBC is increasing and they are demanding more reservation. We would like to take a fresh look at this as to how we can go up to 27 percent. To what extent should the reservation for SC-ST be taken, because their population is also increasing, they are also demanding the same,” said Gehlot, addressing party workers on the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in Jaipur on Sunday.

Rallies and Maha Panchayats to demand an increase in quota

There is a reservation of 16, 12, and 21 percent for SC, ST, and OBC respectively in the state and various caste-based organizations are holding rallies and Maha Panchayats to demand an increase in their quota.

Referring to these demands, Gehlot said that the decision will be taken in a careful manner considering all the aspects of the issue. "We will get all these works done through the commission and ask it to review the demands raised by different sections," said Gehlot, adding that work should be such that it is lawful and firm.

Gehlot on demand for a caste-based census

Reiterating the demand for a caste-based census in the country, Gehlot said, a resolution has been passed in the national convention of the Congress held at Raipur, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also written a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.

The decision to increase the quota would affect around half of the assembly seats as there are 59 out of 200 assembly seats and 7 Lok Sabha seats that are reserved for SC and ST in the state while OBC is the biggest vote bank across the state.

