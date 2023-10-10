Rainbow Children’s Hospital Signs MOU With Tanzania Govt On Health Cooperation

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited |

Mumbai: Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited (RCML), India’s leading pediatric multi-specialty and perinatal care hospital chain signs a MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania to establish a comprehensive inter-institutional cooperation. The collaboration recognizes the potential for exchanges in experience, knowledge, skills, competencies, and technology in the health sector between the two countries especially in the areas of pediatric heart surgery, pediatric neurological surgery, and pediatric kidney transplant.

The MoU facilitated through the Ministry of Health (MoH) will strengthen the friendly relationship and enable both the countries to collaborate primarily on two fronts –

Specialised services –

Setting up fully functional pediatric Centre with Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and pediatric cardiac catheterization facilities in Tanzania

Establishment of the Pediatric bone marrow transplant program at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania

Conduct planned operative Cardiothoracic/Pediatric surgeries missions on biannual and or annual basis for selected cardiac patients through consultative engagements as well as follow-up missions in mentorship and technical supportive supervision in support of fully trained cardiac team

Human resources development –

Training of pediatric cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists, interventionists, pediatric intervention cardiologists, cardiac nurses and perfusionists

Facilitation of joint specialized clinic/OPD in Tanzania each year for examining and screening Tanzanian children. The MoH will assist in getting an OPD site and patient registrations relevant to travelling specialists

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “We are delighted to enter into this cooperation with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania. The partnership will benefit both nations greatly because it will not only allow us to treat Tanzanian children at Rainbow Children's Hospital in India, but also to support vital training and development initiatives for the medical community”

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Health for facilitating this partnership and extending requisite permissions in terms of constructing the OPD site, providing financial support, and allowing patient registrations” he further added.

This MOU will be valid for a period of three years and the financial arrangement to cover expenses will be mutually undertaken as an agreed cost-sharing responsibility between Rainbow Children’s Hospital and the Ministry of Health, subject to the availability of funds and resources.

