Raigad Landslide: Rescue Operation Ends, 57 Still Missing

Navi Mumbai: Four days after the marathon rescue operation in the landslide-hit tribal village of Irshalwadi, the Raigad administration on Sunday evening called off the exercise. Notably, 57 people are still missing while a total of 27 bodies were recovered by the time the operation ended. Even villagers, who survived the natural catastrophe, requested the administration to call off the operation. The disaster's impact could be gauged by the fact that all members of two families were killed.

“The rescue operation was called off after the bodies under the debris started decomposing and the stench was spreading at the hill. The threat of disease has increased,” said Raigad Guardian Minister Uday Samant. The last body recovered on Saturday evening was completely decomposed, he added.

Focus has been shifted on rehabilitation of survivors

The minister further said that the focus has been shifted on rehabilitation of survivors. A total of 144 villagers were rescued and they have been provided immediate shelter. The state government will work on their immediate and permanent rehabilitation. “In the same regard, a place will be identified soon. The City and Industrial Development Corporation might be given the responsibility to construct permanent homes for the aggrieved,” said Samant. In addition, the government is also positive about the rehabilitation of five vulnerable 'wadis' or hamlets and 20 dangerous villages in the district.

On Sunday, around 569 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and local volunteers were engaged in the relief work. Heavy rainfall and muddy terrain made the operation difficult. The incident site will remain under the imposition of section 144, barring the entry of trekkers and common citizens till August 6.

