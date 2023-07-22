Raigad Landslide: Citizens Of 20 High-Risk Villages To Be Relocated

The Raigad District Collector has appointed guardian officers to relocate villagers from landslide-prone areas and resettle them in safe areas. The team guardian officers included Tehsildars, Group Development Officers, and officials from the Public Works Department. Of the total 103 landslide-prone villages, 9 villages are in the high-risk category, and 11 are in the dangerous category. The remaining 83 villages fall under low-risk areas.

Earlier, on Friday, the state cabinet in its meeting, while discussing the tragedy at Irshalwadi near Khalapur in Raigad district, decided to relocate all the villages from landslide-prone areas and resettle them in safe areas.

Dr Yogesh Mhase, collector of Raigad District has instructed the Tehsildars, Group Development Officers, and Public Works Department officials to visit the villages and take stock of the current situation there and directed that villagers of the 20 dangerous category villages be relocated to safe places and provided shelters.

Remaining villages directed to take decisions at their level

The remaining 83 low-risk villages have been advised to inspect and take decisions at their level. In addition, officials from the Taluka level will be appointed as guardian officers for 20 high-risk villages. “The guardian officers would be instrumental in evacuating citizens of high-risk villages in case of orange and red alerts issued by the Meteorological Department,” said Raigad collector Dr Yogesh Mhase who has instructed the guardian officers to visit the villages and take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, these 20 villages will be immediately be provided with all the necessary facilities including a siren, and signal system for the district administration to determine a safe place for gathering in the village during an emergency.

On Saturday, the district administration relocated 336 villagers from 147 families from six villages to safer places. They have been provided with all basic facilities.

Read Also Raigad Landslide: CM Shinde To Adopt All Orphaned Children Of Irshalwadi

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)