Mumbai: NDRF teams to guard landslide-prone areas of city

Mumbai: With most of the landslide-prone areas in the city located at remote places, it becomes difficult for the rescue teams to reach the spot in time. To overcome the problem, the BMC has decided to deploy one team each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Chembur, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar, the areas that have most of the spots prone to landslides. It is a first-of-a-kind initiative taken by the civic body.

According to officials, the city has 291 landslide-prone areas, most of them in the eastern suburbs. During the pre-monsoon survey, the BMC found 72 areas under a highly vulnerable category with most of the spots having no proper access to machinery and rescue teams. This further makes the rescue operations challenging.

Last year, two landslides – one each at Vikhroli and Chembur, claimed 29 lives. During heavy rainfall, it becomes difficult for the fire brigade as well as the rescue teams to reach the spot on hilly strips.

The NDRF jawans are trained to tackle all types of natural and man-made disasters. They provide assistance to the civic body in rescuing victims during floods, fires, landslides, and building collapse. Hence, deployment of dedicated NDRF teams will enable quick access to the location that would help save more lives, hope the BMC officials.

Mahesh Narevekar, director of BMC's Disaster Management Cell said, “Each team comprising 45 jawans will be stationed at Bhandup - S ward, Ghatkopar -N and Chembur - M west. These teams will stay close to the landslide-prone areas from June to September this monsoon."

The BMC has also started a unique life-saving drive of training the residents living in the landslide-prone areas. On Sunday, the BMC's disaster management cell's team trained the people living in the landslide area of Surya Nagar in Vikhroli. The next training session will be on May 29, and the training will be held in 45 areas at Bhandup, Ghatkopar, and Chembur, said the BMC officials.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:08 PM IST