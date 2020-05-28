Radheshyam Mopalwar gets fourth extension as MSRDC VC and MD up to May 2021

A 1995-batch IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar has received yet another extension up to May 31, 2021 as the vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). This is his fourth extension that he has received in his tenure. The Public Works Secretary Anil Sagne on Thursday issued government notification in this regard as his earlier extension was ending on May 31, 2020.

As reported by FPJ, Mopalwar had retired in February 2018 but the BJP-led government had given him extension from February 2018 to February 2019 and later from February 2019 to 2020. Thereafter, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on February 28, 2020, had further granted him three months extension from March 1 to May 31, 2020. The fourth extension will be from June 1 to May 31, 2021. All these extensions were given on a contract basis.

When contacted Mopalwar told FPJ, "Total concentration will be given on the completion of Mumbai-Nagpur Express Way (Samruddhi Marg) in the timeline June/December 2021.’’ He informed that the Samruddhi Marg as on today has achieved financial and physical progress of 40%.

In addition to this, MSRDC during Mopalwar’s tenure has launched the long-delayed Versova-Bandra sea link and construction of missing link on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

‘’During COVID-19 pandemic the work on Samruddhi Marg, missing link of Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Versova-Bandra sea link is going on smoothly,’’ said Mopawlar.