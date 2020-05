Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full new list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 28

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,044 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Presently, the total positive cases in Mumbai have climbed to 33,835 while the death toll stands at 1,097. Meanwhile, in Dharavi, 18 new coronavirus cases have cropped up. Now, there are 1,639 cases in the area including 61 deaths.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe:

1. Sector 4/7/9

2. Sec 20, Nerul

3. Sec 20, Koperkhairane

4. Varshaman Palace, Vardhaman Park Vashi Sec-17

5. Ghansoli Chinchali

6. Sec 23, Koperkhairane

7. Sec 11, Koperkhairane

8. Sec 16, Nerul

9. Sec 21, Turbe

10. Indiranagar

11. Sanpada, Sec 5

12. Sec 11, Juhugaon

13. APMC Masala Market, Turbhe

14. Sec 1, Nerul

15. Sec 2, Koperkhairane

16. Digha, Namdevwadi

17. Sec 23, Juinagar

18. Sec 24, Juinagar, Swami Soc

19. Sec 13, Nerul, SBI colony

20. Sec 4, Ashtavinayak Soc, Vashi

21. Bindumadhav Nagar, Digha

22. Shirwane Gaon

23. Sec 26, Vashi