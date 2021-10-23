Questioned actor Ananya Panday over suspicious financial transactions, WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Saturday said that they had summoned actor Ananya Panday for questioning in connection with the WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan and some suspicious financial transactions. Panday had been questioned on Thursday and Friday.

She has been asked to come back for questioning in the ongoing cruise drugs case on Monday, October 25. "She has been called again on Monday morning for questioning," NCB Deputy Director General Ashok Mutha Jain told the media.

During the questioning on Thursday, the actor had reportedly denied the allegations of supplying drugs. As per NCB sources, Ananya denied that she had supplied drugs to Aryan Khan, who is accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs. "The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.

Ananya was summoned on Friday morning at 11 am but the actor arrived at around 2 pm with her father Chunky Panday. According to reports, she had been reprimanded by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for the delay. "You were asked to come at 11.00 am and you are arriving now. Officers are not sitting here, waiting for just you..... This is not your production house, this is the office of a central agency. Come at the time you are called at," sources quoted Wankhede as saying.

The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan (23) has been arrested along with 19 others. Aryan Khan is in jail under judicial custody and his bail plea will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. During the investigation, the NCB is believed to have found some WhatsApp chats between Khan and Panday. The NCB had seized Ananya Panday's laptop and mobile phone on Thursday.

