Quantico Season 4? Pune Police to seek FBI help to 'recover' Varavara Rao's hard disk in Elgar Parishad case

Pune Police have decided to seek help from FBI, the domestic intelligence and security service of the US, to retrieve data from a damaged hard disk seized from the house of Telugu poet Varavara Rao arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case,an official said on Thursday.

The hard disk, seized from Rao's house during a raid in August 2018, was earlier sent to four forensic laboratories which failed to recover any data.

It was first sent to a Pune-based laboratory, where experts could not retrieve the data, an official associated with the probe said.

The hard disk was later sent to the Mumbai-based Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, but experts there could not open it.