CM Thackeray to form a panel to probe police action against Elgar Parishad activists?

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may form a panel to probe the arrests of activists in connection with Elgar Parishad action by the Pune police. Activists Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Varavara Rao and Sudhir Dhavle, who were arrested, were accused of having Maoist links. Thackeray has sought details regarding the ongoing court cases from the home department.

Thackeray has asked the home department to give update after his hour-long meeting with Pawar on Monday evening. The trigger was when NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune police. He also demanded that the police officers involved with the arrests be suspended.

Pawar had confirmed that he had a meeting with Thackeray and the issue was discussed. Pawar also informed that he had discussed the Elgar Parishad case with a retired judge BG Kolse Patil and exchanged several documents.

Senior minister told FPJ, "The issue is quite serious. CM Thackeray at length had discussed with Pawar and also with senior police officers. Some decision is expected soon.''