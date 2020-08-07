Punyanagari editor Shingote passes away in Junnar

Mumbai: Murlidhar Ananta alias Baba Shingote, founder-Editor of Dainik Punyanagari passed away on Thursday at 1pm at his hometown Gaimukh Wadi Taluka Junnar. Baba was born on March 7, 1938. Baba, who was educated till Standard IV, reached Mumbai for a job after dropping out of school.

He started selling fruits at that place and then started sending newspapers to Buvasheth Dangat. Baba was a witness to the firing movement that took place at Fountain for the United Maharashtra Movement.

He started a daily called Mumbai Chauffer in 1994 with the dream of growing up selling newspapers. After this he started Dainik Aapla Vartahar, Dainik Yashobhumi, Dainik Karnataka Malla. In the year 1999, the daily Punyanagari was inaugurated.