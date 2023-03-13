Pune: Woman bites, punches CISF personnel at airport, held | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Even as the incidents of unruly behaviour of flyers in planes are making headlines, a woman at Pune airport was held by Police for attacking a CISF personnel.

As per the report by Times Now, the woman identified as Gunjan Rajeshkumar Aggarwal punched and bit the officer on Sunday. Aggarwal is an IT engineer and belongs to West Bengal.

On Sunday at 4.30 am when she reached the airport in a cab, she had an argument with the cab driver over payment. The FIR stated that she allegedly did not pay the cab driver as he did not have a UPI payment option after which the diver complained to Airport Authority and the issue reached a CISF officer.

The CISF officer during the discussion asked the woman to pay the cab driver which enraged her and she punched and bit the officer in a fit of rage. The woman was booked under sections 353, 332, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) followed by the complaint of the officer.

