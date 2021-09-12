e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:29 PM IST

Pune: Video shows NCP minister Dattatray Bharne violating COVID-19 norms at event in Indrapur

Bharne, the local Nationalist Congress Party MLA, was attending the inauguration of a new bank building in Pimpri Budruk village on Saturday, and the videos in circulation showed his supporters carrying him on their shoulders.
PTI
NCP minister Dattatray Bharne inaugurating ATM Center of Pune District Central Co-operative Bank at Indapur. | Twitter/@bharanemamaNCP

A video that went viral on social media of an event attended by Maharashtra minister Dattatray Bharne in Indapur in Pune showed him and several of his supporters not maintaining social distance nor wearing masks, despite both being mandatory as per COVID-19 norms.

However, when contacted, Indapur police station Inspector T Mujawar on Sunday said no case was registered in this connection as no one had come forward to complain.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:29 PM IST
