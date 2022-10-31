e-Paper Get App
Pune: Two teenagers drown in Khed taluka

Nozia SayyedUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Pune: Two 15 year olds drowned to death in a river in Aadgaon village of Khed taluka, near Pune district on October 30. Both the boys were reportedly out for a swim in the river.

The incident took place on the evening of October 30. The incident came to light after social activists and environmentalists alerted the search operation team and rescue teams in Khed.

The rescue teams who searched for the boys discovered the bodies later on Monday morning, and removed the same from the river.

The names of the deceased are Shivam Shankar Gopale and Sarthak Rajendra Dhore, originally from Bhosari.

The rescue and search operations team that had police officials and others, who successfully removed the bodies included— Ganesh Vadekar, Vitthal Regade, Ganesh Gopale, Nilesh Garade, head of Rakshak Maval Sanstha, Ganesh Nisal, head of disaster management, search and rescue team, Bhaskar Mali, Satyam Savant, Anish Garade etc.

