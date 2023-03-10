Pune Shocker! Couple ties daughter-in-law, collects her menstrual blood forcefully to sell it

e-Paper Get App
The FIR was lodged today after the woman told her parents about the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Months after a woman 28-year-old woman was forced to consume human and animal bone powder as part of ‘Aghori Pooja’, Punekars woke up to a similar shocking story today. 

As per the report by Sakal, the in-laws of a woman sold her menstrual blood for witchcraft for 50000 rupees. 

The FIR was lodged today after the woman told her parents about the incident which happened in Beed. The woman also told the cops that her in-laws are torturing her since the marriage which happened in 2019. 

As per the FIR, the in-laws tied the hands and feet of the victim during her period, removed her menstrual blood with a cotton swab and sold it for witchcraft for 50,000 rupees. The woman told her parents about the incident, after which they lodged a complaint with the police. The accused have been booked under The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil has expressed shock over the incident and asked Pune Rural Police to apply the strictest of the IPC sections against the accused. 

Bizzare January Incident

In January, a woman from an educated family lodged a complaint with the Sinhgad Road police station that she was forced to consume powder made of human bone as part of a black magic ritual so that she could conceive. 

After the incident, seven members of her family were booked under the same act and under Sections 498A, 323, 504,506 of IPC along with section 3 of the anti-superstition.

