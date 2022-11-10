Bhopal: Man kills mother with cricket bat, saying she was a witch stalling his marriage

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed his mother after accusing her of being a witch who was stalling his marriage, a police official said on Thursday.

Abdul Ahmed Farhan hit his mother Asma Farukh (67) with a cricket bat and an iron pipe late Tuesday night, Sub Inspector Pradeep Gurjar of Koh-e-Fiza police station told PTI.

"Farhan felt his mother was not interested in getting him married and this caused fights between the two routinely. When his brother and sister-in-law were not at home, Farhan killed his mother during an argument," Gurjar said.

"The victim used to tell Farhan, a commerce graduate, to look for a job before thinking of getting married. After his brother and sister-in-law returned home, he told them their mother had fallen from the terrace," the sub inspector informed.

However, police, on being alerted, reached the spot and found the story suspicious, after which Farhan was questioned, the official said.

"He confessed to the crime. Farhan used to watch videos of demons and witches on the internet and had started believing his mother was one and was stalling his marriage," Gurjar said.